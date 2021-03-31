Students safely evacuated at Dysart High School in El Mirage due to possible threat

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Police are investigating a possible threat at Dysart High School in El Mirage.

The El Mirage Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that all students and staff have safely been evacuated from the high school.

The El Mirage Police Department are on scene at the Dysart High School investigating a possible threat. ALL STUDENTS... Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Parents are being told to wait to hear from their child as some of them may be currently unavailable to contact them.

An investigation is underway and no further information has been provided.