Menu

Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsEl Mirage News

Actions

Students safely evacuated at Dysart High School in El Mirage due to possible threat

items.[0].image.alt
El Mirage Police Department
El Mirage Police Department
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:43:48-04

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Police are investigating a possible threat at Dysart High School in El Mirage.

The El Mirage Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that all students and staff have safely been evacuated from the high school.

The El Mirage Police Department are on scene at the Dysart High School investigating a possible threat. ALL STUDENTS...

Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Parents are being told to wait to hear from their child as some of them may be currently unavailable to contact them.

An investigation is underway and no further information has been provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV