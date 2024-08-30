One dead in house fire near Dysart and Cactus roads in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ — One person is dead after a house fire Friday morning near Dysart and Cactus roads in El Mirage.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say when they arrived the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Video from the scene showed a large presence of fire crews surrounding a home with extensive damage to the center of the roof.

What led to the fire has not yet been released, but ABC15 crews at the scene confirmed one person was pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.