Man dies after being shot multiple times by police in El Mirage early Tuesday

EL MIRAGE — A man has died after being shot multiple times by police in El Mirage early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when officers were called to an alarm being sounded at a Walgreens near Cactus and El Mirage roads, police said.

When authorities arrived at the store, they received a suspicious person call in the neighborhood nearby.

El Mirage police made contact with a man who reportedly resisted arrest and ran away.

As authorities pursued the man, only identified by police as a Hispanic male, they saw he had a handgun in his possession.

The man ran between two homes, reportedly ignored police commands, and lowered the handgun, pointing it towards the officers.

Two officers fired at the man, hitting him multiple times, according to El Mirage police.

Crews transported the man to a hospital where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and will be conducted by the West Valley Investigation Response Team.