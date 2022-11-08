Man accused of stabbing, killing another man in El Mirage Monday afternoon

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man to death Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to investigate a reported dog attack in an alley northwest of Grand Avenue and Thunderbird Road around 2:30 p.m.

Responding officers learned the victim, only identified as a 52-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

El Mirage officials identified a suspect, a 38-year-old El Mirage man, who was located later Monday evening.

Police say he was booked into jail on charges including murder and aggravated assault.