Infant in very serious condition after being pulled from bathtub

EL MIRAGE — An infant is in very serious condition after being pulled from a bathtub Thursday night, according to El Mirage Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call about a 1-year-old boy who was found in a bathtub by his babysitter.

Police say the babysitter was bathing the one-year-old when "her attention was divided, and she went to another part of the home." When she came back, the boy was underwater and unresponsive.

There were two other children the babysitter was taking care of, according to police.

Officials say he was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment until he started breathing again and doctors found a pulse.

The boy was flown from the hospital to Phoenix Children's Hospital in very serious condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.