El Mirage suspends recycling program effective immediately

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Residents in El Mirage are getting a heads up that the city's recycling program is being suspended.

The City of El Mirage announced Wednesday the pause of its recycling program until further notice, effective February 2, 2022.

Residents will receive an automatic $2.20 credit on their monthly utility bill starting with the February billing cycle, and no extra steps are required from account holders.

Officials said the program will restart once it's possible.

Blue recycle containers can still be placed curbside, however, all items contained in the blue bins will be processed as regular garbage. All items should be bagged and tied before placing in either container to ensure proper collection from Parks and Sons.

“The City is working closely with its sanitation partner, Parks and Sons, to monitor the availability of the recycling facility,” said Nick Russo, El Mirage Public Works Director. “Once the facility becomes available in the future, the City will work with Parks and Sons to notify residents and resume recycling services.”

To learn more about what can be recycled and answers to frequently asked questions visit: ElMirageAZ.gov/Recycling.

During this suspension, recyclables will temporarily be rerouted to the landfill, which is currently the only viable option. As with many cities across the nation, El Mirage has had to face the difficult task of how to address the continued rising costs of its recycling program.