El Mirage first responders raise money for officer battling COVID-19

EL MIRAGE, AZ — The El Mirage Fire Department teamed up with the city’s police department Saturday to help raise money for one of their officers in need.

The first responders organized a car wash fundraiser for Officer Steven Braswell, who’s fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19.

El Mirage Firefighter Charities President Chris Tomaselli said Braswell has been in the hospital since June.

“He nearly lost his life,” said Tomaselli. “He’s in need of a lung transplant.”

As the medical bills grow, his family in uniform wanted to raise as much money as they can for him and his family at home.

“They are working on getting him home where he can have in-home care while he’s waiting and recovering still and on the transplant list,” said Tomaselli. “This is a guy that I was responding to calls with just a couple months ago and [he’s] just a standup guy. Amazing guy.”

Tomaselli said there will be another car wash held in the White Tanks Foothills neighborhood on October 30. He also said you can donate to Braswell’s fund by sending money to the charity fund’s Venmo, @elmirage-charities, or by reaching out to them on their Facebook page.

There is a GoFundMe page for Officer Braswell as well with more background on his battle with COVID-19.