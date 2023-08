EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police say a young child was pulled from a backyard pool late Tuesday night in extremely critical condition.

Emergency crews were called to the home near El Mirage and Thunderbird roads around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the child, identified as a 2-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was last reported to be in extremely critical condition.

No further information has been released.