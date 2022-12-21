21 arrested and 400 fentanyl pills, hundreds of grams of meth seized after El Mirage bust

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Nearly two dozen people have been arrested and police seized more than 400 fentanyl pills, hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, and one firearm after a months-long investigation in El Mirage.

On Tuesday, El Mirage Police Department served search warrants at four properties near Luna Street and Thunderbird Road. This resulted in multiple arrests and a large seizure of evidence following a five-month investigation, according to El Mirage PD.

It began in July when the EMPD Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET) started investigating drug sales and received reports of people who were on probation having guns.

During the duration of the investigation, NET officers identified five suspects believed to control the drug trade in and around Luna Street. The officers observed those leaders employ others to sell illegal drugs on their behalf, officials said.

Authorities say more than 50 buyers were observed making drug purchases during the investigation, which led to several arrests.

One of the suspects is facing drug and arson charges after a joint investigation with the El Mirage Fire Department. That suspect is linked to several fires set near Luna Street, including a dumpster fire near local businesses, police said.

Additionally, El Mirage police obtained search warrants at four other properties. The efforts were assisted by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Glendale Police Department.

Many of the suspects arrested were discovered to have been on probation and were prohibited from having guns, police said.

"Those selling drugs on Luna Street have poisoned our community, and I directed my team to address this issue to give those living nearby a safer El Mirage," said El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca.

While detectives were serving the search warrants they encountered several homeless people on the properties. The Phoenix Rescue Mission was called out to assist with their needs, EMPD said.

While evaluating the buildings, officials found about 12 dogs from the four properties. They were removed by the Surprise Police Department's Animal Control Unit.

This part of the investigation resulted in some animal cruelty charges due to the condition of some of the dogs.

In total, El Mirage police officials say the investigation resulted in the arrest of 21 suspects and the seizure of over 400 fentanyl pills, several hundred grams of methamphetamine, and one firearm.

Details of those arrested haven't been released.