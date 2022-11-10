Construction worker hurt in incident at Goodyear work site

GOODYEAR, AZ — A construction worker was taken to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after an incident in the West Valley.

Emergency crews were called out to a work site near Citrus Road and Van Buren Street where a man was found in a trench. Goodyear Fire officials say crews quickly got the man from the trench and transported him to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the patient is in critical and unstable condition.

Further details about the incident were not immediately available.