Woman stung by bees more than 75 times during family photo shoot in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A woman was stung by bees more than 75 times during her family's photo shoot in Buckeye Sunday.

Officials say the woman saved her two children from being stung by quickly getting them in their car, however, she was stung more than 75 times, fire officials say.

When emergency crews responded to the scene, they were able to use foam to calm the swarm and rescue the children from inside the car.

The woman was taken to the hospital with over 75 stings but has since recovered.

Fire officials say if you are attacked by bees, it is recommended that you run in a straight line, cover your face, and get inside. Never get into water and do not fight the bees.