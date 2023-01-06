Woman, juvenile son hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A woman and her son are in the hospital after being bitten by two dogs.

At about 4 p.m., Buckeye police responded to the area of Rooks and Southern Avenue after a woman called and said two of the family dogs attacked her and her juvenile son.

The woman told officers the dogs were aggressive and escaped outside and were attacking each other.

When officers arrived, two of them encountered two large mixed-breed dogs in the neighborhood.

The dogs both charged at the officers, officials said, which prompted the officers to fire at least once, striking one of the dogs.

Officers then worked to contain both dogs which had injuries. The extent of the dogs' injuries is unknown. The Maricopa county Animal Care and Control responded

to the scene.

The woman and son were taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.