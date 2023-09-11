Woman accused of sexual abuse of a student while teaching at Buckeye high school

BUCKEYE, AZ — A former Buckeye high school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

On April 18, the Buckeye Police Department was notified by staff at Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies (OIAIS) claiming they received information about a possible inappropriate relationship involving 42-year-old Jessica Kramer, who used to teach at the school.

During an investigation by Buckeye PD, detectives learned the abuse began around August 2022 while Kramer was still employed at OIAIS. Kramer left in October 2022, according to police officials. The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending the high school.

On Monday, Kramer was taken into custody at her home in Buckeye after being indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Police officials say they have not identified any other victims, but an investigation remains ongoing.