BUCKEYE, AZ - Barely two months after suffering a severe brain injury that he wasn't expected to survive, a Verrado High School football player is out of the hospital.

Dylan Miller, 16, told ABC15 he is very glad to be home. Miller rolled his SUV in December while leaving school. His brain injury was so severe, doctors had to temporarily remove part of his skull.

"I'm feeling really good, just being home, being able to eat some home-cooked meals," Miller said. "It's a lot better."

Miller said he does not remember the accident, but woke up in a hospital bed several weeks later.

"I woke up one day and everyone's around me and I just thought, 'Holy cow I'm in the hospital,'" Miller said.

Miller's family says he still has a lot of rehab — and recovery — ahead. While he is mentally sharp, speech is one of his biggest issues.

"My heart is whole, our family is whole, my wife and my prayers were answered," said Deron Miller, Dylan's father. "We're just grateful he's here."

Miller will continue rehab in the coming weeks. His family says, if everything goes very well, there's a chance he could be back in class as early as March.

Miller shared what his parents first told him in the hospital, and what kept him going in the subsequent weeks.

"...to just keep moving forward and don't give up," he said.

Miller and his parents expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support they've received since the accident.