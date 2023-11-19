Two children hospitalized after side-by-side found in irrigation ditch

BUCKEYE — Two children were hospitalized after a side-by-side was found in an irrigation ditch Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to the area of Watson and Broadway roads after reports of a child being thrown from the vehicle and possibly going underwater in the ditch.

A man was treated at the scene but was not taken to the hospital. The two children were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials say there was no indication that either child had suffered "water related injuries."

It's unclear what led to the incident, it remains under investigation.