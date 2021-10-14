Toy manufacturer signs big industrial lease in Buckeye

A Buckeye industrial site landed a major lease with a giant toy manufacturer — Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc.

Funko Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) signed a full lease for Phoenix-based LGE Design Build’s 863,000-square-foot industrial facility, dubbed 10 West Commerce Park, in September, according to Colliers International.

The site is located on the northwest corner of Lower Buckeye and Miller roads close to Interstate 10 and State Route 85 and is expected to be completed by early 2022. Real estate database Vizzda shows that LGE Design Build purchased the 76-acre site for $7.3 million from Miller Park LLC in February.

The project also has the potential to expand the footprint to an additional 211,000 square feet, the Phoenix Business Journal previously reported. According to marketing materials for the site, Andy Markham, Mike Haenel and Phil Haenel with Cushman & Wakefield served as brokers on the facility.

The facility could be used as a distribution or manufacturing facility, but it's unclear what Funko plans to use it for.

