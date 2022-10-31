Watch Now
Teen arrested for alleged threats toward homecoming game in Buckeye

Social media threats were made toward the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 31, 2022
BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection to threats made at a Buckeye school.

On Monday, Buckeye police announced that a 16-year-old male was arrested for alleged threats made toward a homecoming game Friday at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.

Police were first made aware of the threats last week when they were posted on social media.

On Friday, school officials said they were aware of the threats and canceled homecoming events out of an abundance of caution.

Detectives worked with school officials to immediately identify the suspect as a former student.

This morning, the student was located and taken into custody. He was booked into juvenile detention on multiple felony charges, police said.

Officials have not specified what the threats were.

Following the arrested, the Buckeye Police Department released the following statement:

The Buckeye Police Department will not tolerate activity that disrupts the safety and security of our community. Threats made against our schools, whether they are meant as a joke or not, are dangerous and will result in criminal charges.

