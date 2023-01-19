Student detained, gun found in vehicle at Verrado High School in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A student has been detained after a gun was found inside a vehicle at Verrado High School Thursday.

Buckeye police say they received information Thursday about a student that was believed to have brought a gun to school on Wednesday. Additional information also led police to believe another student had a gun on campus Thursday as well. That second student was detained, and a gun was found in the student's vehicle, according to police.

It's unclear if the first reported incident of a gun on campus Wednesday was substantiated or not.

Police have not said if the student detained will face any potential charges as police continue to investigate.

Police say there is no danger to the school or community.