Renewable energy company plans 3,000-acre solar energy project in Buckeye

Brandon Quester/Cronkite News Service
NextEra Energy Resources plans to build a 3,000-acre solar energy plant in Buckeye near State Route 85 and Riggs Road.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 12:21:03-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye will add to its list of renewable energy sources with a new 3,000-acre solar energy project near the State Route 85 and Riggs Road alignment.

Called the Sonoran Solar Project, the NextEra Energy Resources plant announced by the city this week will have a capacity of up to 260 megawatts of solar energy combined with 260 megawatts of battery energy storage.

“The time is right in our country for renewable energy, and Arizona has a terrific solar resource to be able to harvest the sun and create clean, renewable energy,” said Bryan Garner, a spokesperson for NextEra Energy Resources, which is headquartered in Florida.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, Arizona ranked fifth in the nation for solar in 2021. The state also had 7,346 solar jobs and 315 solar companies within its borders, including 66 manufacturers and 149 installers or developers.

