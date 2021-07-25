Pilot makes emergency landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport

BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport Saturday night.
The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Palo Verde Road.
Buckeye Valley Fire crews say the private aircraft suffered engine failure forcing it to make a hard landing in a field nearby.
Officials say two adults were on board and both were able to walk away without any injuries.
This evening City of Buckeye Buckeye Valley and AFMA Fire units responded to an aircraft down South of the Buckeye Airport. A private aircraft suffered engine failure and had to make a hard landing. Two adults were able to walk away without any injuries. pic.twitter.com/0tWk5t4NeZ— Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) July 25, 2021