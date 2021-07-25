Watch
Pilot makes emergency landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport

Buckeye Valley Fire Department
Emergency Landing in Buckeye
Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 24, 2021
BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ — A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport Saturday night.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. near Southern Avenue and Palo Verde Road.

Buckeye Valley Fire crews say the private aircraft suffered engine failure forcing it to make a hard landing in a field nearby.

Officials say two adults were on board and both were able to walk away without any injuries.

