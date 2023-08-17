Watch Now
PD: 7-year-old non-verbal child missing from Buckeye community has been found

Police say the little girl walked out her front door overnight
Buckeye police are looking for a 7-year-old girl who walked away from home early Thursday morning. Police say Star Valentine left home, near Cheery Lynn Road and Maya Lane in the Tartesso community, just after midnight.
Posted at 4:36 AM, Aug 17, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a 7-year-old girl who walked away from home overnight has been found. 

Police say the child left home, near Cheery Lynn Road and Maya Lane in the Tartesso community, just after midnight. 

The girl’s mother reportedly woke up in the middle of the night and realized Valentine was not in bed and the front door was open. The little girl was seen on the doorbell camera leaving on foot by herself.

She is said to be non-verbal with limited speech and has autism. Police say she was not familiar with the area, but was located within the neighborhood safely amid a large police search.

Police say she is being reunited with her mother Thursday morning.

