BUCKEYE, AZ — A one-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries in Buckeye Sunday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was found in a backyard pond near Tonopah Salome Highway and Papago Freeway. It's unclear how long the child was in the water before being located.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.