One dead, multiple hurt after crash on I-10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — One person is dead and multiple others are hurt after a crash on Interstate 10 Sunday morning in Buckeye.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 10 a.m., they got a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-10 westbound near Miller Road.

DPS says one person was killed in the crash.

Buckeye fire officials say four people were transported to hospitals after the crash.

It's not clear if the person killed was one of the four people that were transported by Buckeye, or if that victim died at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released, and the crash is under investigation.