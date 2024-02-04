Nine inmates injured during fight at Lewis prison

BUCKEYE — Nine inmates were injured during a fight at Lewis prison Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) officials say that during afternoon recreation at the Morey Unit, a fight broke out between "a large number of inmates."

Officials say that nine inmates sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No staff members were hurt during this incident.

ADCRR did not say if any inmates were taken to a hospital. An ABC15 crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene and an individual being loaded into a medical helicopter.

The Morey Unit remains on lockdown while this incident is under investigation.