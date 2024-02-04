Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Nine inmates injured during fight at Lewis prison

The unit involved remains under lockdown
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Lewis Prison.png
Posted at 8:39 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 22:39:22-05

BUCKEYE — Nine inmates were injured during a fight at Lewis prison Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) officials say that during afternoon recreation at the Morey Unit, a fight broke out between "a large number of inmates."

Officials say that nine inmates sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No staff members were hurt during this incident.

ADCRR did not say if any inmates were taken to a hospital. An ABC15 crew saw an ambulance leaving the scene and an individual being loaded into a medical helicopter.

The Morey Unit remains on lockdown while this incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61