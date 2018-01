BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ - Two people were found dead inside a vehicle in a Buckeye Valley canal on Wednesday morning.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, agricultural workers found a car in a canal near Agua Caliente and Old US-80.

Officials don't know how long the vehicle was in the water before it was discovered, however, two people inside the car were pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

No further information is available at this time.