BUCKEYE, AZ — Officials say a man was shot and killed during an argument near 217th Avenue and Eagle Mountain Road in Buckeye Sunday morning.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the area for a shooting.

Authorities believe there was a dispute between two men. One of the men was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was revealed at this time.

No other details were provided.

The investigation remains ongoing.