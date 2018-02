BUCKEYE, AZ - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing near Buckeye Municipal Airport Friday night.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's spokesman Calbert Gillett, the pilot of a single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured.

Buckeye Valley Fire officials say the aircraft had an engine failure and made a controlled landing occurred near 331st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road around 7 p.m.