BUCKEYE, AZ - A man is dead after a fiery crash in Buckeye near Interstate 10.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision near Watson Road, just north of Interstate 10, around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to an MCSO spokesperson, the car went off Watson Road and caught fire.

The driver died at the scene and the female passenger was not seriously hurt, officials said.

Both victims were in their 60s, authorities said. However, their names were not immediately released.

The area will be partially restricted for the next several hours during the investigation.