Man's body discovered in burning car in Buckeye

Posted at 2:31 PM, Nov 25, 2021
BUCKEYE, AZ — Police say a man's body was found in a burning car outside a Buckeye home Thursday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle fire near Southern Avenue and Apache Road.

Officers found a car on fire in a driveway and the blaze also reportedly reached the residence.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and discovered a body inside the car, according to police.

His identity will later be released pending confirmation from the medical examiner's office and next-of-kin notification, police say.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the fire but it is believed it was caused by a mechanical issue.

The fire is not considered suspicious, police say.

An investigation remains ongoing.

