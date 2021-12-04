Man killed in Buckeye over incident altercation between relative and neighbor

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor's relative.

Buckeye police are investigating the shooting that happened on Friday around 8 p.m. at a home near Yuma and Dean roads.

Officers with the Buckeye Police Department were holding a briefing outside a nearby police headquarters building when they heard multiple gunshots.

The officers immediately searched a nearby neighborhood and found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 27-year-old Alfonso Gastelum.

During the initial investigation, detectives learned Gastelum's relative had ongoing issues with a neighbor, identified as 28-year-old Alan Gonzalez. The relative also had a harassment order against Gonzalez, according to Buckeye PD.

Investigators say Gonzalez drove to the victim's home last night, confronted Gastelum outside, and shot him multiple times before driving away.

Officers located Gonzalez a short time later and took him into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at (623) 349-6411 or 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.