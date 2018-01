A man is hospitalized after a car crashed into a trailer in Buckeye Valley.

On Monday afternoon, authorities were called to the area of MC 85 and Oglesby Road after receiving reports of a crashed.

According to officials, a car hit a trailer that was being pulled by another car. The trailer was hauling ATVs.

Traffic restrictions were in place for several hours during the investigation but SR 85 has since reopened.

SR 85 has reopened. https://t.co/7q6xFoSj8C — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 2, 2018

An investigation is ongoing and the severity of the man's injuries are unknown at this time.