Man hit, killed in Buckeye grocery store parking lot

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police say a man was hit and killed in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday morning.

Officials were called to the scene near Jackrabbit Trail and Indian School Road around 10 a.m.

Police say a man in his 70s was walking in the Fry's Food Store parking lot when he was struck by a commercial vehicle.

Multiple bystanders stopped to help the man and first responders began CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash is under investigation, and police say impairment is not believed to be a factor.