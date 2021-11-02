Man critically injured after manufactured home collapse at Buckeye facility

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man was badly injured Tuesday morning after the collapse of a manufactured home at a Buckeye facility.

Fire officials said crews responded to Shultz Manufacturing near Southern Avenue and Miller Road just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Crews found a 21-year-old man who had just been freed from a collapsed manufactured home that was being assembled. Shultz employees were treating the injured man when emergency workers arrived.

The man was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

OSHA is headed to the scene to assist Buckeye police in investigating the incident.

