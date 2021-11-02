Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Man critically injured after manufactured home collapse at Buckeye facility

items.[0].image.alt
Air15
Buckeye worker home collapse
Posted at 9:56 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 13:06:26-04

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man was badly injured Tuesday morning after the collapse of a manufactured home at a Buckeye facility.

Fire officials said crews responded to Shultz Manufacturing near Southern Avenue and Miller Road just before 9 a.m. after receiving reports of an injured person.

Watch aerial video over the scene in the player below.

Crews found a 21-year-old man who had just been freed from a collapsed manufactured home that was being assembled. Shultz employees were treating the injured man when emergency workers arrived.

The man was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

OSHA is headed to the scene to assist Buckeye police in investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV