Man assaulted officer, suspected of killing son at Buckeye hotel

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is in custody after assaulting an officer following his alleged involvement in the deadly shooting of his son at a Buckeye hotel.

Police were called to a hotel near Yuma and Watson roads Thursday night after receiving a hang-up 911 call and then a shooting call. When they arrived, they were directed to a room with a wheelchair user in front of the door.

Officers told the man, later identified as Wayland McAfee, they were responding to a shooting and the man attempted to push over the officer with his wheelchair.

Police say, despite being asked to stop multiple times, McAfee reached for his waistband where a handgun was hidden. The officer was able to grab the gun away from him, but McAfee attempted to grab the officer’s gun.

A struggle continued and the officer attempted to use a Taser on McAfee, but it was not effective. The officer reportedly used the Taser again and partially "tased the officer himself."

Other responding officers were able to detain McAfee and searched the hotel room where his adult son was found with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the hospital.

McAfee was booked into jail on charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault on an officer.

Documents show that the suspect was previously convicted of aggravated assault and shooting at an occupied structure.