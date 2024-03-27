Watch Now
Man arrested, accused of severely injuring 4-month-old girl in Buckeye

Buckeye police
Posted at 10:43 AM, Mar 27, 2024
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police have arrested a man accused of child abuse.

On March 13, the Buckeye Police Department was contacted by a hospital about a four-month-old girl who was severely injured.

The baby girl reportedly suffered extensive skull fractures, brain bleeding and broken ribs, according to police.

During an investigation, detectives learned the child was in the care of 27-year-old David Roman before the injuries were observed.

Police say after multiple medical exams and tests, it was determined the girl's injuries were not accidental.

Roman was arrested on Tuesday and booked into jail on several counts of child abuse and endangerment.

The relationship between the two is unclear at this time.

No other details have been released.

