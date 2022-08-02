Former Buckeye officer indicted, accused of illegally accessing personal information

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department says a former officer has been arrested and indicted on felony charges after reportedly illegally accessing the personal information of multiple people with department databases.

Charles Cosgrove, who was with Buckeye Police Department for 10 years, was arrested Monday after an investigation by the department.

Detectives say Cosgrove had “unlawfully gained access to personal information and criminal histories of multiple people.”

A supervisor came forward in May with concerns about misconduct, leading to Cosgrove’s resignation in June.

On July 26, a Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted him on 21 felony charges of perjury and five felony counts of unauthorized access of criminal history.

The criminal investigation is ongoing, police say.