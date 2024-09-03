Driver plows through wall and apartment building in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A car ripped through a cinder block wall and a building at Cholla Ranch Apartments on Labor Day, according to Buckeye Police.

Officers had Miller Road closed between Baseline Road and Maricopa Road for a majority of the day, as detectives worked to determine how and why a man drove through the complex in the middle of the day.

Police say no residents were injured from the crash, but multiple people in the building tell ABC15 they heard and felt the impact.

Ellen Liles, who lives on the second floor, said, "The whole house shook."

A resident down the hall from her, Daymien Llamas, said, "I thought that it was just someone dropping something heavy from above that they were trying to get up there or bring down. I went to go look and all I saw was smoke."

The male driver, who has not been identified by police, allegedly fled the scene but was later detained.

A female passenger was treated for minor injuries, and residents say they sprang into action to help.

Llamas said he and his father tried to get the woman into the shade right away. "There was a water boiler knocked over, so it was pouring all kinds of boiling hot water that we didn’t even know of, so my dad and her got their feet burnt from the water," the resident shared.