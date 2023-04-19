Watch Now
Construction worker falls into 100-foot deep hole in Buckeye

A rescue is happening near Durango Street and Miller Road in Buckeye.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 19, 2023
BUCKEYE, AZ — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rescue in the West Valley.

At about 11:30 a.m., crews were called to the area of Durango Street and Miller Road for a construction worker who fell down a 100-foot deep hole.

Dozens of firefighters can be seen surrounding a hole in the middle of a dirt work area using a fire truck ladder.

Durango Street is shut down west of Miller Road until further notice.

