Construction worker falls into 100-foot deep hole in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — Emergency crews are on the scene of a rescue in the West Valley.

At about 11:30 a.m., crews were called to the area of Durango Street and Miller Road for a construction worker who fell down a 100-foot deep hole.

Dozens of firefighters can be seen surrounding a hole in the middle of a dirt work area using a fire truck ladder.

Durango Street is shut down west of Miller Road until further notice.

Buckeye police and fire are on scene of a construction site where a worker fell down a 100-ft deep hole. Durango Road is shut down west of Miller. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Q4GDNxemcc — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) April 19, 2023

