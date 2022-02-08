Watch
Buckeye Valley Fire District Engineer Brian Miiller dies after battling COVID-19

Buckeye Valley Fire District
Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 08, 2022
BUCKEYE VALLEY, AZ — Buckeye Valley Fire District Engineer Brian Miiller has died after battling COVID-19.

The department announced Miiller's death Monday, saying he succumbed to the virus after a month-long battle.

Miiller reportedly contracted COVID-19 after a "work-related exposure."

The department said the engineer was hired by Buckeye Valley Fire District in 2007. They say he was a "bright light" and encouraged fitness and teamwork throughout the department.

"He will be greatly missed for the joy and positivity he always had," the department said.

Miiller leaves behind a wife and two children.

Memorial services have not yet been announced.

