Buckeye students raise US flag every morning while custodian is injured

BUCKEYE, AZ — Three students in Buckeye have taken it upon themselves to raise the American flag every morning outside their school.

Brian Beattie-Diaz, Gabriel Romero-Martinez and Logan Fettes get to Freedom Elementary School early to do the job. They've been doing it for a few weeks after the school custodian got injured.

"The children were noticing that it wasn't going up, and they brought it to my attention," said Rachel Bustos, the school counselor. "They are here first thing in the morning. They are here and ready, one of the first to walk through the door."

"I'm very proud that hey, somebody stepped up to do some of the duties that I take care of," said Arturo M. Mendoza, the school custodian.

"I feel honored because I got the job," said Fettes, a 5th grader.

"I feel really good," said Beattie-Diaz, an 8th grader.

"I feel proud of myself for helping someone out that's injured," said Romero-Martinez, a 5th grader.

They look forward to doing the assignment every day. They've also learned a lot about how to treat the flag.

"You have to treat it really well and don't let it touch the floor at all," said Romero-Martinez.

The boys said they hope to continue to help even after the custodian recovers.

"It's really fun to work as a team," said Romero-Martinez.