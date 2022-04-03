Buckeye shooting victim dies after two weeks in hospital, suspect faces first-degree homicide charge

BUCKEYE — The victim of a shooting died from his injuries after two weeks in the hospital on Friday night.

On the night of March 22, police were called to a home near Yuma Road and Jackrabbit Trail where they found 23-year-old Brian Herman Ceccon Gonzi in critical condition.

Police say Gonzi was in a vehicle on the way to a house with 33-year-old Jose Esteban Mendoza and Mendoza's girlfriend when the couple started arguing.

According to investigators, Gonzi intervened in the couple's argument when Mendoza and Gonzi began physically fighting.

When the group arrived at the home, police say Mendoza went inside to get a gun and then shot Gonzi.

Mendoza left the house before police arrived. He was found in Tucson three days after the shooting by Buckeye police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mendoza now faces multiple charges, including a first-degree homicide charge, and has a $2 million cash bond.