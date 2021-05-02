Buckeye police sergeant injured after suspected drunk driver hits patrol vehicle

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye police sergeant was injured after a suspected drunk driver hit his patrol vehicle Saturday night.

Officials say the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at 4th Street and Arizona Eastern Avenue in Buckeye.

The sergeant was traveling down 4th Street when they were struck on the driver's side.

Authorities said the impact sent both vehicles into the corner of a building on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The sergeant, the driver and a passenger from the suspect's vehicle were all taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the sergeant was later released and is recovering from his injuries at home.

The driver and passenger are still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver, suspected of being under the influence, also has warrants for his arrest in both Arizona and California.

Once released from the hospital, the suspect will be booked into jail on a number of charges.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.