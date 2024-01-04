Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

Buckeye police searching for 3-year-old boy, last seen with his father

The boy's father is wanted for recent felony crimes
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Missing bulletin.png
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 00:35:01-05

BUCKEYE — Buckeye police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy. He was last seen with his father, who is wanted for recent felony crimes in other cities.

Officials say the boy, Cashes Cartier Jones, is about three feet tall, 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Cashes Jones.png

Cashes' father, 43-year-old Phillip Rhea Jones, is described as 5'7", 154 pounds with blue eyes. Phillip has tattoos on his neck, left jawline and forehead.

Phillip Jones.png

Police say Phillip may be driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Cruz with four doors and Nevada license plate 952X95.

It is unknown the exact nature of the crimes Phillip is wanted for.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Arizona Coyotes on Arizona 61