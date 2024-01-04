Buckeye police searching for 3-year-old boy, last seen with his father

BUCKEYE — Buckeye police are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy. He was last seen with his father, who is wanted for recent felony crimes in other cities.

Officials say the boy, Cashes Cartier Jones, is about three feet tall, 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Buckeye Police Department

Cashes' father, 43-year-old Phillip Rhea Jones, is described as 5'7", 154 pounds with blue eyes. Phillip has tattoos on his neck, left jawline and forehead.

Buckeye Police Department

Police say Phillip may be driving a silver 2019 Chevrolet Cruz with four doors and Nevada license plate 952X95.

It is unknown the exact nature of the crimes Phillip is wanted for.