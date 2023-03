BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are looking for other possible victims after a man was arrested for allegedly touching a child inappropriately.

Police say 29-year-old John Sorrow was arrested on February 23 for allegations of sexual abuse against a 10-year-old child.

Officials now believe there could be other victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Buckeye police at 623-349-6411.