Buckeye PD searching for suspects who chased, fired at couple in vehicle

Buckeye Police Department
Buckeye PD searching for this type of vehicle in aggravated assault Monday
Vehicle description of Buckeye aggravated assault
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BUCKEYE, AZ — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect in Buckeye.

On Monday night, Buckeye police say two men in a black Dodge Challenger chased a couple driving near 238th Avenue and Durango Street and fired several rounds at their car.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the same suspects and suspected vehicle may have been involved in other incidents.

If you have info, please call Buckeye PD at (623) 349-6411.

