Buckeye PD searching for suspects who chased, fired at couple in vehicle

BUCKEYE, AZ — Police are looking for an aggravated assault suspect in Buckeye.

On Monday night, Buckeye police say two men in a black Dodge Challenger chased a couple driving near 238th Avenue and Durango Street and fired several rounds at their car.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the same suspects and suspected vehicle may have been involved in other incidents.

If you have info, please call Buckeye PD at (623) 349-6411.

