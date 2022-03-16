Watch
Buckeye PD: Armed student found at Verrado HS

Posted at 10:02 AM, Mar 16, 2022
BUCKEYE, AZ — A student is being questioned after reportedly bringing a gun to school in Buckeye.

A lockdown was in place at Verrado High School Wednesday morning after a 911 call for an armed student on campus.

A student was located and the gun has been recovered, the Buckeye Police Department announced on social media.

There is no threat to the school or community.

Further details haven't been released.

