Buckeye PD: Armed student found at Verrado HS

BUCKEYE, AZ — A student is being questioned after reportedly bringing a gun to school in Buckeye.

A lockdown was in place at Verrado High School Wednesday morning after a 911 call for an armed student on campus.

BPD has responded to a call of an armed student at Verrado High School. The student was located, and the gun has been recovered. No one was hurt. There is no threat to the school or community. pic.twitter.com/dK3BvoyYTW — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 16, 2022

A student was located and the gun has been recovered, the Buckeye Police Department announced on social media.

There is no threat to the school or community.

Further details haven't been released.