Buckeye mayor speaks out on recent water study

BUCKEYE, AZ — A recent study found that Buckeye's main source of water is more than 4 million-acre feet short for future development. The city's mayor spoke out to reassure residents.

"I'm hearing from neighbors here, 'Are we out of water?'" said Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn. “They're coming and asking me that, or, I have friends that live halfway across the country asking, ‘What's going on in Buckeye? Are you guys out of water?' And nothing can be further from the truth.”

Orsborn says water in his city is secure and not in danger. This is despite a study just released by Governor Katie Hobbs following her State of the State.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources found the Hassayampa sub-basin is short by more than 4 million-acre feet for future development.

Experts told ABC15 there’s not enough groundwater in that basin for more construction.

“What the report says, is if we take a very static approach, not bringing new waters in the city of Buckeye, into the Hassayampa Basin, that we run out of, we run about 15% short in 100 years at full build-out," Orsborn said.

“We're taking a very dynamic approach and bringing in waters like you had talked about the Harquahala Basin or NIA water, non-Indian agriculture water through the Colorado or CAP or recharging. That dynamic approach of managing that basin means that the residents have nothing to fear," he said.

The goal is to grow the city’s water portfolio.

Alexis Conrad lives in a new Buckeye development and she’s also a real estate agent. While she hasn’t heard concerns from her client, it’s something she’s keeping an eye on.

"I think that we just have to adapt,” Conrad said. “I think that this is going on in other states that don't get as much water, and they're used to it. So, I think it's just something that we may have to adapt to as the weather changes down here.”

