Buckeye massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting more than one victim

Police are looking for other possible victims
Christopher Esteen
Posted at 11:42 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29

BUCKEYE, AZ — A massage therapist is facing charges for alleged sexual assault.

On Thursday, the Goodyear Police Department announced the arrest of 43-year-old Christopher Esteen.

Detectives say he was working in the capacity of a licensed massage therapist at his place of employment in Goodyear when he allegedly sexually assaulted and sexually abused more than one victim.

Esteen had been removed from his place of employment by the employer prior to his arrest, officials said.

Further details haven't been released.

If you believe you were a victim of Esteen, Goodyear police want to hear from you. Call the department non-emergency line at 623-932-1220 to file a report. Booking Number: T822632

