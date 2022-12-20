Buckeye home with holiday lights facing violations

During the most wonderful time of the year, a homeowner in Buckeye loves spreading the holiday cheer among the Verrado community.

"What's your favorite part? Watching the show," says one child.

Now, that is at risk.

"I don't like conflict, I really don't. But on the same token, I won't back down," says Jeff Rutt, homeowner.

Jeff Rutt has been putting on "The Lights on Evergreen" since 2019. The Christmas musical light show has won multiple awards from the Verrado Community Association in the past.

"We got two first place awards for our show in 2019," says Rutt.

This year the association, along with the law firm representing them, handed him a notice of violations for significant light and noise pollution.

Jeff tells us he's taken action since then by not using spotlights on his roof and removing outdoor speakers.

Other violations include: damage to landscaping, trash and traffic congestion.

"We're asking people to not walk on the grass, do not block driveways, do not litter," says Rutt.

Jeff starts every 40-minute show with that message.

The shows run Friday through Sunday from 6:00 to 9:40 p.m.

The community is now rallying behind Jeff in support.

"Every time we've been here, he has been monitoring that. He is very gracious, very protective of keeping things nice," says Rhonda Everett, neighbor.

Crowds set up on the sidewalk, while others watch and listen on FM radio from inside their cars.

"It's a family tradition of ours, come out once a year. We love the Christmas show... bring our chairs and bring our popcorn and make a night of it. So, we love that he puts this on," says another neighbor.

To some, Jeff is a real-life Kris Kringle since he has also raised thousands in donations for local charities, and they are hoping that doesn't end.

"I feel like we are providing something bigger for the community - the entertainment, the fun, the memories that were, that are being made," says Rutt.

ABC15 reached out to the HOA and their lawyers for comment, but we have yet to receive a formal response