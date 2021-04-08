Buckeye Fire Chief Bob Costello dies unexpectedly, department says

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye Fire and Medical Rescue Department Chief Bob Costello has died, the department announced Thursday.

Costello, 62, reportedly died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday, according to the department. He leaves behind a wife and brother.

Chief Costello joined the city in 2004 and became Fire Chief in 2008, earning a number of awards and achievements. He also served on the state's Emergency Medical Council from 2001 to 2004 and from 2016 to his last appointment by Governor Doug Ducey last year.

"He was instrumental in constructing multiple fire stations for the department to ensure the best service possible for residents," the department said in an announcement. "The hard work and outstanding efforts of Chief Costello will have positive impacts on Buckeye for years to come."

Memorial services are expected to be announced at a later date.